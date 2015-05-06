FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
GKN continues to forecast growth in 2015
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
May 6, 2015 / 6:26 AM / 2 years ago

GKN continues to forecast growth in 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 6 (Reuters) - British engineering company GKN said it expected to grow in 2015, repeating guidance given in February, as it reported a 1 percent rise in organic sales for the first three months of the year.

GKN, which supplies components to car makers such as Volkswagen and plane-makers Airbus and Boeing, said its automotive business continued to outperform the growth of that market, as expected.

The market for parts for agricultural vehicles, however, weakened, GKN said.

The company added that its margin was ahead of last year, benefiting from currency moves, as the benefits of the strengthening of the dollar against the pound outweighed the impact of a weakening euro.

Reporting by Sarah Young, Editing by Paul Sandle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.