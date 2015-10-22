FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GKN sticks with forecast for growth in 2015
October 22, 2015

GKN sticks with forecast for growth in 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 22 (Reuters) - British engineering company GKN stuck with its forecast for growth in 2015, despite seeing a softening in Chinese auto demand and some other markets in the final quarter.

For the first nine months of the year, GKN, a supplier of components to car makers such as Volkswagen and plane-makers Airbus and Boeing, said organic sales rose 2 percent to 5.68 billion pounds ($8.76 billion).

Strong demand for commercial aerospace parts would offset a 1 percent decline in the automotive market in the current period, GKN said, adding that car production rates had reduced in China in recent months due to economic concerns. ($1 = 0.6484 pounds) (Reporting by Sarah Young, Editing by Paul Sandle)

