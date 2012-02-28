FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GKN expects to send Boeing more 787 shipsets in 2012-CEO
February 28, 2012 / 2:35 PM / 6 years ago

GKN expects to send Boeing more 787 shipsets in 2012-CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Aero parts maker GKN expects to send U.S. planemaker Boeing Co more shipsets for its 787 Dreamliner aircraft than it did last year.

“We sent Boeing 25 shipsets for the 787 last year and we expect to do slightly more this year,” GKN Chief Executive Nigel Stein said on Tuesday.

A shipset is made up of the parts used to construct all or part of a plane.

The 787, which entered service in 2011 after three years of delays, was stung this month by news that as many as 55 assembled planes could have a flaw in the fuselage that will take 10 to 14 days per plane to repair.

Stein added that the Airbus A350 programme was “challenging, both technically and in terms of timescale.”

