Engineer GKN sticks to 2016 forecast for growth

LONDON, July 26 (Reuters) - British engineering company GKN stuck to a forecast for 2016 to be another year of growth as it said it would aim to cut costs by 30 million pounds ($39.32 million) to help boost next year's result.

GKN, which makes parts for cars and planes, said on Tuesday that it expected little impact over the medium term from the uncertainty caused by Britain's vote to leave the European Union.

The company reported a 7 percent rise in first-half earnings per share to 15.5 pence on a management basis. ($1 = 0.7629 pounds) (Reporting by Sarah Young, editing by James Davey)