GKN says on track for growth in 2014
October 21, 2014 / 6:26 AM / 3 years ago

GKN says on track for growth in 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - British engineering company GKN said it was on track for growth in 2014 after posting a 6 percent rise in third quarter profit, driven by strong performances in its aerospace and automotive units.

GKN posted pretax profit of 139 million pounds in the three months ended Sept. 30, compared to the 131 million pounds it made in the year earlier period, putting it on track for growth in 2014 despite currency headwinds.

“As previously stated, the strength of sterling will adversely affect reported results, but the group continues to expect 2014 overall to show another year of progress,” the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Analysts expect GKN to post annual pretax profit of 603 million pounds for this year according to Thomson Reuters data. (Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Kate Holton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
