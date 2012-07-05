FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-UPDATE 1-GKN confirms Volvo Aero deal for 633 mln stg
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
July 5, 2012 / 6:31 AM / in 5 years

REFILE-UPDATE 1-GKN confirms Volvo Aero deal for 633 mln stg

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, July 5 (Reuters) - British engineering group GKN has agreed to buy the aerospace division of the world’s number two truck maker Volvo to boost the capacity and range of its engine component portfolio to meet booming demand.

Confirming a Reuters report from Wednesday, GKN said it would pay 633 million pounds ($986 million) for the aero engine division, comprising 513 million pounds of equity value, an anticipated pension settlement of 50 million pounds and working capital refinancing of 70 million pounds.

The deal will be funded by new debt and a placing of 140 million pounds, representing around 5 percent of GKN’s current market capitalisation.

“This is a highly attractive acquisition for GKN creating a market leader in aero engine components,” GKN Chief Executive Nigel Stein said.

“With excellent technology and strong life-of-programme positions on most civil aero engines, Volvo Aero will significantly enhance GKN Aerospace’s engine components business.”

The purchase will give GKN a higher proportion of sales to the civil aircraft industry at a time when many Western governments are slashing defence spending to rein in budget deficits.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.