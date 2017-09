Jan 9 (Reuters) - GKS GieKSa Katowice SA :

* Trust Trading sp. z o. o. sells 1,200,000 series G shares or 3.94 percent stake in GKS GieKSa

* Sale of 3.94 percent stake Trust Trading decreases its stake in company to 20.73 percent (or 6,305,878 shares)