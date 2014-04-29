FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Glam Media changes name to Mode, expands into online video
April 29, 2014 / 5:10 PM / 3 years ago

Glam Media changes name to Mode, expands into online video

Alexei Oreskovic

2 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, April 29 (Reuters) - Glam Media, the online lifestyle publishing company, is changing its name to Mode Media and heading into the increasingly crowded market offering original online video programming.

The company said on Tuesday it would launch 10 original online video series and create its own video production studio. The new programs, on topics ranging from food to home design, are due to debut on Tuesday on websites owned by Mode Media.

Internet and technology companies such as Yahoo Inc , Aol Inc, Amazon.com Inc and Microsoft Corp are racing to develop original online video programs, spurred by the success of Netflix Inc’s House of Cards series. High advertising rates for the video ads that accompany the programs are also appealing.

Chief Executive Samir Arora said Mode Media planned to offer video programs ranging from 4-minute how-tos to full-length films.

Demand for video is strong among brands that advertise on Mode Media, Arora said in an interview last week. The limited video the company previously offered on some of its websites sold out its available advertising space, he said.

Arora said the new name would allow the company to appeal to a broader audience since the Glam name was often associated with women’s lifestyle content. Glam will be used for a standalone Internet “channel”.

Mode Media has partnered with Hollywood talent company Creative Artists Agency to build relationships with the entertainment industry.

The company hired Goldman Sachs and Bank of America to lead an initial public offering in May 2012, sources said at the time, but Arora declined to comment on any current plans Mode Media might have for an IPO. (Reporting by Alexei Oreskovic)

