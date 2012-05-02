FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Glam Media selects Goldman, BoA to lead IPO
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
May 2, 2012 / 8:55 PM / in 5 years

Glam Media selects Goldman, BoA to lead IPO

Olivia Oran

2 Min Read

May 2 (Reuters) - Digital media company Glam Media has selected Goldman Sachs and Bank of America Corp to lead its initial public offering, two sources familiar with the situation said on Wednesday.

Glam Media, which has been valued at close to $1 billion, is expected to launch its public offering toward the latter half of this year, joining other newly public Internet companies like Zynga Inc, Groupon Inc and LinkedIn Corp .

Glam, Bank of America and Goldman Sachs all declined comment. The source declined to be identified because the information is private.

Glam, which was launched in 2005, reaches more than 220 million monthly unique visitors globally through its websites, which are focused on women’s lifestyle.

Glam, based in Brisbane, California, generated more than $150 million last year in revenue, according to one of the sources. The company has raised roughly $130 million from venture investors including Information Capital, Accel Partners, Draper Fisher Jurvetson, Walden Ventures, Hubert Burda Media, GLG Partners and Aeris Capital.

In September 2011, Glam purchased social networking company Ning for $150 million.

Business Insider earlier reported on the selection of lead underwriters.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.