Oct 29 (Reuters) - Glanbia Plc :

* Reiterating 2014 guidance of 8 pct-10 pct growth in adjusted EPS on a constant currency basis

* Overall performance in line with expectations

* Total group revenue, including joint ventures and associates, grew 8 pct in nine months to Oct. 4

* Growth in adjusted EPS on a reported basis is expected to be broadly in line with constant currency growth