Glanbia to cut holding in Irish dairy unit to 40 pct

DUBLIN, June 26 (Reuters) - Irish food group Glanbia is in talks to sell 60 percent of its Irish dairy ingredients business to its largest shareholder via a new joint venture.

Glanbia said on Tuesday it wanted to cut its stake in Dairy Ingredients Ireland, the country’s largest dairy ingredients processer, as part of a plan to boost capacity ahead of the abolition of European Union milk quotas in 2015.

The divestment will also allow it to focus on more profitable global cheese and nutritionals businesses.

Talks with the Glanbia Co-op Society Ltd, which owns 54.6 percent of Glanbia, have been progressing well, but will not be concluded before the end of August, the company said.

A 60 percent stake in Dairy ingredients Ireland could be worth between 90-120 million euros ($112-150 million), Irish stockbroker Davy said in a note.

Glanbia has estimated that Irish dairy production may rise up to 40 percent from 2015-20 due to the scrapping of EU milk production quotes boosting the country’s export revenues by 600-800 million euros.