FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Glanbia shareholders back cut to holding in final vote
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
December 12, 2012 / 6:26 PM / 5 years ago

Glanbia shareholders back cut to holding in final vote

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Glanbia’s largest shareholder on Wednesday agreed to cut its holding in the Irish food group to below 50 percent in the second of two votes that will significantly increase the company’s free float of shares in the market.

Glanbia Co-op Society Ltd approved the proposal to cut its holding from 51.4 percent to 41.4 percent, achieving the 75 percent required to approve the deal. Over 80 percent approved it in the first vote last month.

The divestment plan follows the handing over of direct control of Glanbia’s Irish dairy subsidiary to the co-op , a spin-off that will allow Glanbia to focus more on its high-margin U.S. cheese and international nutritionals businesses.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.