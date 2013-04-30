FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Foods group Glanbia hands Ireland boost with 1,600 new jobs
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
Puerto Rico
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 30, 2013 / 2:46 PM / 4 years ago

Foods group Glanbia hands Ireland boost with 1,600 new jobs

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBLIN, April 30 (Reuters) - Irish foods group Glanbia will employ another 1,600 people in its ingrediants business over the next five years, aiding Ireland in its battle with recession and high unemployment.

Though it has stabilised in recent months, Ireland’s jobless rate has been stuck above 14 percent since the country was forced into seeking an 85 billion euro ($111 billion) EU/IMF bailout in late 2010.

Glanbia Ingredients Ireland, which exports products like milk powder to West Africa, the Middle East and Asia, will add the jobs at a new facility in the south of the country from 2015 and will also require a further 450 construction workers.

“It is the largest single dairy investment in the history of the State and will contribute greatly to Ireland’s export-led recovery,” Prime Minister Enda Kenny said in a statement.

Glanbia’s announcement comes as parts of the domestic economy continue to struggle. Ireland’s largest DVD and game rental firm Xtra-vision saw its 152 stores placed in receivership on Monday, putting over 1,000 jobs at risk.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.