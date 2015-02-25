FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Glanbia reports 2014 EPS growth of 10 pct
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Police hunt for London train bomb suspects
Great Britain
Police hunt for London train bomb suspects
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 25, 2015 / 7:06 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Glanbia reports 2014 EPS growth of 10 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Glanbia Plc

* Reports 10.1% growth in adjusted earnings per share (constant currency)

* Total group revenues 3,522 million, up 6.9% on prior year (constant currency); group reported ebita 245.0 million eur

* Global performance nutrition EBITA up 26.0% in 2014 (constant currency); global ingredients EBITA broadly in line with prior year

* Sees growth in global ingredients in 2015 with an improvement in dairy market dynamics, solid underlying demand across key sectors

* Reiterates long term guidance beyond 2015 to 2018 for organic growth of 8% to 10% in adjusted earnings per share

* Sees 9-11 percent growth in adjusted earnings per share in 2015, constant currency Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Conor Humphries)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.