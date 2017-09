DUBLIN, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Glanbia PLC : * Reiterates 2014 guidance of 8%-10% adjused EPS growth (constant currency) * Total group revenue grew 8% in the nine months to October 4 y/y * Says experienced ‘some demand elasticity’ in branded nutritional products in

Q3 following price increases * Says still expects double digit branded nutrtional revenue growth for full

year