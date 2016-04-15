FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Advent, Baxter set to submit bids for India's Gland Pharma -sources
April 15, 2016 / 7:05 AM / a year ago

Advent, Baxter set to submit bids for India's Gland Pharma -sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, April 15 (Reuters) - Global buyout firm Advent International and U.S.-based Baxter International are among suitors preparing to submit separate bids to buy unlisted Indian drugmaker Gland Pharma Ltd, three people with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Gland Pharma founders and KKR & Co, who jointly own about 96 percent of the company, are selling their combined stake, which is valued at between $1 billion and $1.5 billion, the people said.

Indian drugmaker Torrent Pharmaceuticals is the other company set to place binding bids due by middle of next month, said the people, who declined to be identified, as the deal talks are confidential.

Gland Pharma, based in the southern Indian city of Hyderabad, develops and manufactures generic injectables, primarily to sell in the United States and India.

Advent, KKR and Baxter declined to comment. Officials at Gland and Torrent did not respond to Reuters’ request for comment. (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee and Prakash Chakravarti; Additioal reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in MUMBAI; Editing by Denny Thomas and Clarence Fernandez)

