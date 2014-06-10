FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Switzerland's Glarner Kantonalbank sets price for market debut
Sections
Featured
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 10, 2014 / 6:31 AM / 3 years ago

Switzerland's Glarner Kantonalbank sets price for market debut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, June 10 (Reuters) - Glarner Kantonalbank has set the price range for its initial public offering (IPO) at 17 to 21.50 Swiss francs per share and expects to make its market debut on June 24, the company said on Tuesday.

The expected offer price gives the company an implied market capitalisation of between 62.1 million Swiss francs and 78.5 million Swiss francs ($69.3-87.5 million). The bookbuilding process runs from Tuesday until June 20.

Two thirds of the proceeds will go to the bank, which plans to use the funds to strengthen its capital base. The remaining third will go to the canton of Glarus, which will remain the main shareholder after the IPO with a stake of about 70 percent.

Glarner Kantonalbank is the second regional bank to launch an IPO in Switzerland this year after Thurgauer Kantonalbank made its market debut in April.

Zuercher Kantonalbank is acting as the lead manager. ($1 = 0.8968 Swiss Francs) (Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by David Goodman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.