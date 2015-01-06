Jobs site operator Glassdoor raises $70 mln from Google, others

Jan 6 (Reuters) - Glassdoor Inc, the operator of jobs website Glassdoor.com, said it raised $70 million from Google Capital and existing investors Tiger Global, Battery Ventures and Sutter Hill Ventures.

Glassdoor has raised about $160 million so far, the company said in a statement.

Glassdoor raised $50 million in December 2013 from a group led by Tiger Global.

The company has a valuation of close to $1 billion and is planning for an initial public offering, the Wall Street Journal said. (on.wsj.com/1wiHYGK) (Reporting by Rohit T. K. in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)