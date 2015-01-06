FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Jobs site operator Glassdoor raises $70 mln from Google, others
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
January 6, 2015 / 1:30 PM / 3 years ago

Jobs site operator Glassdoor raises $70 mln from Google, others

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 6 (Reuters) - Glassdoor Inc, the operator of jobs website Glassdoor.com, said it raised $70 million from Google Capital and existing investors Tiger Global, Battery Ventures and Sutter Hill Ventures.

Glassdoor has raised about $160 million so far, the company said in a statement.

Glassdoor raised $50 million in December 2013 from a group led by Tiger Global.

The company has a valuation of close to $1 billion and is planning for an initial public offering, the Wall Street Journal said. (on.wsj.com/1wiHYGK) (Reporting by Rohit T. K. in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.