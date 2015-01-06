UPDATE 1-Jobs site operator Glassdoor raises $70 mln from Google, others

(Adds details, background)

Jan 6 (Reuters) - Glassdoor Inc, the operator of jobs website Glassdoor.com, said it raised $70 million from Google Capital and existing investors Tiger Global, Battery Ventures and Sutter Hill Ventures.

Glassdoor, whose rivals include Monster Worldwide Inc , said it had raised about $160 million so far.

Glassdoor has a valuation of close to $1 billion and is planning for an initial public offering, the Wall Street Journal said. (on.wsj.com/1wiHYGK)

The company, founded in 2007 by Robert Hohman, Rich Barton and Tim Besse, is also backed by DAG Ventures, Dragoneer Investment Group and Benchmark Capital, according to its website.

Glassdoor.com features profiles of companies and allows users to rate and review their employers and top managers and provide information on interviews and salaries.

The website has user-generated reviews of more than 340,000 companies in over 190 countries, the California-based company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Glassdoor said it had more than 27 million registered members worldwide.

The company has over 2,000 employer clients including Groupon Inc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Facebook Inc, Chevron Corp, Procter & Gamble Co and Twitter Inc.

Glassdoor raised $50 million in December 2013 from a group led by Tiger Global. (Reporting by Rohit T. K. in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)