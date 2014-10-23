FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Glaston closes first GlastonAir deal to Colombia
October 23, 2014 / 12:10 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Glaston closes first GlastonAir deal to Colombia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Glaston Oyj Abp :

* Glaston closes first GlastonAir deal to Colombia

* Says Glaston has closed a deal valued over 4 million euros with Colombian company Tecnoglass S.A. for tempering machines GlastonAir and ProBend

* Says deal also includes an option for two additional GlastonAir furnaces for the next two years

* Says deliveries will be made during Q2 and Q3 in 2015

* Says order is booked in Q4 2014 order book Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)

