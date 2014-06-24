FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. court won't disturb landmark gay rights ruling in pharma case
June 24, 2014 / 4:46 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. court won't disturb landmark gay rights ruling in pharma case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, June 24 (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday refused to revisit a key ruling in favor of gay rights that arose in an antitrust case between AbbVie Inc and GlaxoSmithKline Plc.

A three judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in January had found that a gay man was improperly excluded from jury service due to his sexual orientation. On Tuesday, the full 9th Circuit refused to rehear the case, leaving in place an order for a new trial between AbbVie and Glaxo. (Reporting by Dan Levine)

