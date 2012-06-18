FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US top court rules for Glaxo on overtime pay
June 18, 2012 / 2:26 PM / 5 years ago

US top court rules for Glaxo on overtime pay

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court ruled on Monday that pharmaceutical companies do not have to pay overtime to their representatives who visit doctors’ offices to promote their products, a dispute that threatened the industry with billions of dollars in potential liability.

By a 5-4 vote, the high court handed a defeat to two former sales representatives for a unit of Britain’s GlaxoSmithKline Plc. They had appealed a ruling by a U.S. appeals court in California that they were “outside sales” personnel exempt from federal overtime pay requirements.

