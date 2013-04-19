FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK watchdog accuses GSK over pay-for-delay drug deals
April 19, 2013 / 6:16 AM / in 4 years

UK watchdog accuses GSK over pay-for-delay drug deals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 19 (Reuters) - Britain’s antitrust watchdog said on Friday that GlaxoSmithKline and three generic drug companies had undermined competition by striking deals that paid the generic firms not to launch cheap copies of the antidepressant paroxetine.

The Office of Fair Trading alleged GSK concluded agreements which infringed competition law with each of Alpharma, Generics (UK) and Norton Healthcare over the supply of paroxetine - a top-selling medicine sold by GSK under the brand name Seroxat.

