Aspen buys GSK OTC drug brands for 164 mln pounds
April 20, 2012 / 11:41 AM / 5 years ago

Aspen buys GSK OTC drug brands for 164 mln pounds

LONDON, April 20 (Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline has agreed to sell a clutch of international over-the-counter healthcare brands for 164 million pounds ($263 million) to South Africa’s Aspen Pharmacare, Britain’s biggest drugmaker said on Friday.

Net cash proceeds from the transaction are expected to be approximately 135 million pounds and will be returned to shareholders during 2012.

The sale is the latest move by GSK to fine-tune its consumer healthcare business and follows the divestment of other over-the-counter (OTC) brands in North America and Europe.

