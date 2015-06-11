FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 11, 2015 / 7:33 PM / 2 years ago

FDA panel backs approval of GSK asthma drug in adults

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 11 (Reuters) - An advisory committee to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration recommended approval on Thursday of GlaxoSmithKline Plc’s drug for severe asthma in patients aged 18 and older.

The panel voted 10 to 4 against approving the drug, mepolizumab, in children aged 12 to 17.

The FDA is not obliged to follow the advice of its advisory panels but typically does so.

If approved, the drug would be marketed under the trade name Nucala. It would be the first new biologic drug for severe asthma to be approved in more than a decade.

Reporting by Toni Clarke in Washington; Editing by Eric Beech

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
