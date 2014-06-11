FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-GSK announces positive results from two phase III studies of Incruse Ellipta
June 11, 2014 / 11:51 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-GSK announces positive results from two phase III studies of Incruse Ellipta

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 11 (Reuters) - Glaxosmithkline Plc

* Incruse ellipta positive data studies

* GSK and Theravance announce positive data from two studies evaluating efficacy and safety of incruse  ellipta  when added to Relvar  /Breo  Ellipta  in patients with COPD

* Studies showed that for primary endpoint of trough fev1 at day 85, addition of umec 62.5mcg or umec 125mcg to ff/vi 100/25mcg resulted in a statistically significant improvement in lung function when compared with ff/vi 100/25mcg plus placebo in patients with copd. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

