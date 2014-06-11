BRIEF-GSK announces positive results from two phase III studies of Incruse Ellipta

June 11 (Reuters) - Glaxosmithkline Plc
* Incruse ellipta positive data studies
* GSK and Theravance announce positive data from two studies evaluating efficacy and safety of incruse ellipta when added to Relvar /Breo Ellipta in patients with COPD
* Studies showed that for primary endpoint of trough fev1 at day 85, addition of umec 62.5mcg or umec 125mcg to ff/vi 100/25mcg resulted in a statistically significant improvement in lung function when compared with ff/vi 100/25mcg plus placebo in patients with copd.