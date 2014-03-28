BRIEF-GSK acquires full ownership of its Indonesian consumer healthcare unit

March 28 (Reuters) -

* Press release: GSK acquires full ownership of its Indonesian consumer healthcare business

* Glaxosmithkline Plc - transaction is with three connected entities

* Glaxosmithkline Plc - transaction will complete in two stages.

* Glaxosmithkline Plc - bogor manufacturing site will transfer to pt pharma healthcare in 2015.

* Glaxosmithkline Plc - has also divested its insto(tm) eye drops brand to pharma healthcare pte. Ltd

* Glaxosmithkline Plc - also agreed to divest its manufacturing site at bogor, indonesia, to pt pharma healthcare for a combined total of idr 133 billion (£7 million)

* Gsk - GSK Consumer Healthcare Pte. Ltd has paid IDR 465 billion (£24.6 million) to Sarasvati Venture Capital Ltd (SVC) for 30 percent of indonesian consumer healthcare business it did not previously own London Equities Newsroom; +44 20 7542 7717 Further company coverage: