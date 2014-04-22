FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-GSK says to acquire Novartis' global vaccines business for $5.25 bln
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
April 22, 2014 / 5:37 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-GSK says to acquire Novartis' global vaccines business for $5.25 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 22 (Reuters) - Glaxosmithkline Plc

* To acquire Novartis’ global vaccines business (excluding influenza vaccines) for initial cash consideration of $5.25 billion

* GSK and Novartis will create a new world-leading consumer healthcare business with 2013 pro forma revenues of 6.5 billion pounds

* GSK shareholders to receive 4 billion pounds capital return funded by net cash transaction proceeds

* GSK will divest its marketed oncology portfolio, related research and development activities and rights to its AKT inhibitor

* Transaction is expected to complete during the first half of 2015 subject to approvals Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.