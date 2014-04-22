BRIEF-GSK says to acquire Novartis' global vaccines business for $5.25 bln

April 22 (Reuters) - Glaxosmithkline Plc

* To acquire Novartis’ global vaccines business (excluding influenza vaccines) for initial cash consideration of $5.25 billion

* GSK and Novartis will create a new world-leading consumer healthcare business with 2013 pro forma revenues of 6.5 billion pounds

* GSK shareholders to receive 4 billion pounds capital return funded by net cash transaction proceeds

* GSK will divest its marketed oncology portfolio, related research and development activities and rights to its AKT inhibitor

* Transaction is expected to complete during the first half of 2015 subject to approvals