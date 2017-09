April 25 (Reuters) - Glaxosmithkline Plc

* GSK receives positive CHMP opinion for Mekinist (Trametinib) in metastatic melanoma with a braf v600 mutation

* A final decision by EC is anticipated during Q2 of 2014

* CHMP recommendation based on randomised open label phase III study in 322 patients