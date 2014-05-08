FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-GSK receives EU marketing authorisation for COPD drug Anoro
May 8, 2014 / 3:10 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-GSK receives EU marketing authorisation for COPD drug Anoro

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 8 (Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline Plc :

* GSK receives EU marketing authorisation for Anoro

* Anoro (Umeclidinium/Vilanterol) gains marketing authorisation in Europe for treatment of COPD

* Licensed strength in europe is umec/vi 55mcg / 22mcg

* Theravance is obligated to make a milestone payment to GSK of $15 million following marketing authorisation for umec/vi by European Commission

* First launch is expected to take place in europe in Q2-3 2014 with additional launches to follow thereafter

* Further $15 million payment to GSK will follow launch of umec/vi in Europe Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

