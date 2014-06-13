FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Glaxosmithkline says Phase III PETIT2 study meets primary endpoint
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
June 13, 2014 / 6:50 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Glaxosmithkline says Phase III PETIT2 study meets primary endpoint

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 13 (Reuters) - Glaxosmithkline Plc

* GSK announces results of phase iii petit2 study of eltrombopag (promacta /revolade) in paediatric patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia

* Efficacy results for petit2 were consistent across age cohorts

* Eltrombopag-marketed as promacta in u.s. And as revolade in europe and other countries across world-met its primary endpoint

* Study achievid a statistically significant improvement in platelet counts with almost 40 percent of patients treated with eltrombopag attaining a consistent platelet response for 6 of 8 weeks compared to placebo (39.7 percent versus. 3.4 percent, respectively, p<0.001).

* Most common adverse events (aes) occurring most frequently in eltrombopag arm included nasopharyngitis, rhinitis, cough and respiratory tract infection

* Serious aes were reported in 8 percent of eltrombopag-treated patients versus. 14 percent in placebo arm. Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.