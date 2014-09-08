FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-GSK, GOLD, COPD foundation to form expert governance board for COPD assessment test
September 8, 2014 / 1:20 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-GSK, GOLD, COPD foundation to form expert governance board for COPD assessment test

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Glaxosmithkline Plc :

* GSK, GOLD and COPD Foundation announce formation of a new external expert governance board for COPD assessment test

* Primary focus of governance board initially will be to maximise use and value of CAT for patients, healthcare professionals and researchers

* Formation of a new governance board to help promote and encourage further uptake of ‘copd assessment test’, known as cat.

* Governance board will also explore potential of cat as a drug development tool

* Gsk will continue to hold copyright and to provide day-to-day administrative support to protect integrity of cat Further company coverage:

