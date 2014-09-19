FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-GSK says Chinese court finds unit guilty of bribing non-government personnel
Sections
Featured
Trump administration red tape tangles up visas for skilled foreigners, data shows
IMMIGRATION policy
Trump administration red tape tangles up visas for skilled foreigners, data shows
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Uber reviews Asia business amid U.S. bribery probe
Technology
Uber reviews Asia business amid U.S. bribery probe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
September 19, 2014 / 8:26 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-GSK says Chinese court finds unit guilty of bribing non-government personnel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Glaxosmithkline Plc :

* GSK China Investigation outcome

* Changsha intermediate People’s Court in Hunan Province, China ruled that GSK China Investment Co. Ltd (GSKCI) has, according to Chinese law, offered money or property to non-government personnel

* GSKCI will pay a fine of £297 million (3 billion RMB at a currency exchange rate of 10.0980) to Chinese Government

* Fine will be funded through existing cash resources

* Has co-operated fully with authorities and has taken steps to comprehensively rectify issues identified at operations of gskci

* GSK has co-operated fully with authorities and has taken steps to comprehensively rectify issues identified at operations of GSKCI

* Court found GSK China Investment offered money or property in order to obtain improper commercial gains, and has been found guilty of bribing non-government personnel

* Associated costs and charges related to restructuring will be included in GSK’s Q3 update Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.