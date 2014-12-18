FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-GSK says shingles vaccine meets primary endpoint in late-stage trial
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 18, 2014 / 12:10 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-GSK says shingles vaccine meets primary endpoint in late-stage trial

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 18 (Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline Plc

* Pivotal phase III study to assess efficacy of HZ/su, an investigational vaccine for prevention of shingles, has met its primary endpoint

* Additional trials to evaluate ability of HZ/su to prevent shingles are underway in people aged 70 and older and in immunocompromised people

* Primary endpoint showed that HZ/su reduced risk of shingles by 97.2 pct in adults aged 50 years and older compared to placebo Link to source: [bit.ly/1sCZd46] Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.