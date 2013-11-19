FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-GSK to divest one-third of 19 pct stake in Aspen
November 19, 2013

BRIEF-GSK to divest one-third of 19 pct stake in Aspen

Nov 19 (Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline Plc : * GSK intends to divest part holding in Aspen * GSK to retain board seat and significant shareholding * Disposal will be through a placing of ordinary shares in Aspen to institutional investors * Offering is expected to comprise up to 28.2 million Aspen ordinary shares * Offer price will be determined by an accelerated bookbuild process which is to start immediately * Further announcement will be made following completion of the bookbuild and pricing of offering * Close relationship between GSK and Aspen will not be affected by this transaction * GSK will retain a seat on aspen’s board * GSK intends to remain a significant shareholder of Aspen * GSK not to dispose of any further shares in Aspen for a period of six months following completion * Says remain committed to working closely with Aspen * Citigroup Global Markets Ltd and UBS Ltd to act as joint bookrunners in relation to the offering. * Proceeds of the divestment will be used by GSK for general corporate purposes * Net profit on disposal will not be included in core operating profit and core EPS in 2013. * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here

