March 9 (Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline Plc : * Increases stake in Indian pharmaceuticals subsidiary to 75 per cent after

open offer * Has successfully increased its stake in its publicly-listed subsidiary in

India (GlaxoSmithkline Pharmaceuticals Limited * GlaxoSmithkline pte ltd accepted 20,609,774 shares from the shareholders of

GlaxoSmithkline *