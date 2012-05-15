FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-GSK pays 61 mln stg to take control of Cellzome
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
May 15, 2012 / 10:06 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-GSK pays 61 mln stg to take control of Cellzome

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 15 (Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline is paying 61 million pounds ($98 million) to take full control of Cellzome, a Anglo-German biotech whose drug discovery platform it is already using to develop treatments for inflammatory diseases.

Britain’s GSK took an initial stake in Cellzome in 2008 as part of its strategy to license more drugs from outside firms rather than develop them from in-house research.

GSK said on Tuesday that it hoped that Cellzome’s technology, which assesses drug interactions with target proteins in a setting that mimics the body’s biology, would reduce the number of medicines that fail during development.

Before the deal it had a 19.98 percent equity interest in privately owned Cellzome.

GSK said it would create a spin-off company, which would hold the rights to Cellzome’s assets and activities that it did not wish to progress.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.