FDA staff finds no new safety problems with Glaxo's asthma drug
#Market News
March 17, 2015 / 1:35 PM / 2 years ago

FDA staff finds no new safety problems with Glaxo's asthma drug

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 17 (Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline Plc’s respiratory treatment for chronic breathing problems did not show any new safety problems in treating asthma, a preliminary review by U.S. Food and Drug Administration staff found.

The review comes two days ahead of a meeting of FDA advisers to discuss the combination treatment, Breo Ellipta, and recommend whether or not it should be approved to treat asthma.

The FDA staff also said, in documents released on Tuesday, that FDA advisers would discuss the fact that the benefit of one of the components in the treatment was not demonstrated consistently. (1.usa.gov/1Fvj3r9) (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan and Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

