GSK lifts stake in Indian consumer unit to 72.5 pct
February 5, 2013 / 7:46 AM / 5 years ago

GSK lifts stake in Indian consumer unit to 72.5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 5 (Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline has lifted its stake in its publicly-listed Indian consumer healthcare subsidiary to 72.5 percent from 43.2 percent, deepening its footprint in emerging markets and non-prescription products.

David Redfern, GSK’s chief strategy officer, said on Tuesday the 568 million pounds ($894 million) Indian transaction would “further increase our exposure to a key emerging market”.

Britain’s biggest drugmaker announced plans to acquire larger holdings in both its Indian and Nigerian consumer product businesses in November.

