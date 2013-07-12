FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GSK, Theravance pull Relvar filing for COPD in Japan
#Market News
July 12, 2013 / 7:20 AM / in 4 years

GSK, Theravance pull Relvar filing for COPD in Japan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 12 (Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline and its smaller U.S. partner Theravance have withdrawn an application for approval to sell their new inhaled drug Relvar as a treatment for chronic lung disease in Japan.

The decision follows concerns that six-month clinical data on the drug might not be strong enough to secure approval in Japan. No Japanese patients were included in two other longer 52-week studies.

The partners said on Friday they had therefore decided to withdraw their Japanese application for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). The application to use Relvar as a treatment for asthma remains under review in Japan.

