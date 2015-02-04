FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-GlaxoSmithKline CEO says any ViiV IPO likely to be 2016 event
February 4, 2015 / 1:10 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-GlaxoSmithKline CEO says any ViiV IPO likely to be 2016 event

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 4 (Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline Plc CEO Andrew Witty tells reporters: * CEO says any ViiV IPO likely to be 2016 event * CEO says globally scaled businesses post-Novartis deal will have more options * CEO says not giving any guidance for 2016 dividend * CEO says share of new respiratory patients in Japan, U.S. has started to go

up in recent weeks * CEO says 29 pct in 2014 smoking cessation product sales mainly due to supply problems, rather than e-cigarette competition * CEO says believes has potential to compete in next-generation mmuno-oncology,

including OX-40, iCOS, and TLR-4 * For more news, please click here

