FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-GSK CEO gloomy on near-term European price outlook
Sections
Featured
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
Entertainment
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Eni bets big on Zohr explorer finding new treasure
Energy & Environment
Eni bets big on Zohr explorer finding new treasure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 31, 2012 / 1:00 PM / 5 years ago

BRIEF-GSK CEO gloomy on near-term European price outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 31 (Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline Plc : * CEO says no cause for optimisim on European prices in next quarter or two * CEO says getting “closer and closer” to delivering sustainable sales growth * CEO says likely to start 2013 with baseline commitment on buybacks and may

increase depending on investment opportunities * CEO says may update on ways to realign European business at Q4 * CEO says remains of view that company will be a net generator of jobs in UK * CEO says hopes to deliver bit more than mid-single digit percent vaccine

growth over next few years

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.