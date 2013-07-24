BRIEF-GSK CEO says China remains key place for further investment

July 24 (Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline Plc media call: * CEO says China allegations to me personally are “deeply disappointing” * CEO says commissioning independent review to find out what happened in China * CEO says remains highly committed to China * CEO says China remains a key place for further investment * CEO says considering adopting more tiered pricing in China * CEO says headquarters had no knowledge of China scandal * CEO says as far as aware no allegations that top two UK executives in China

involved in scandal * CEO says 99.99 percent of GSK staff operating in appropriate way * CEO says he is ready to go to China when it is the right moment * CEO says has reached out to regulators on both sides of atlantic, including