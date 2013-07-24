FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-GSK CEO says China remains key place for further investment
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 24, 2013 / 11:51 AM / in 4 years

BRIEF-GSK CEO says China remains key place for further investment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline Plc media call: * CEO says China allegations to me personally are “deeply disappointing” * CEO says commissioning independent review to find out what happened in China * CEO says remains highly committed to China * CEO says China remains a key place for further investment * CEO says considering adopting more tiered pricing in China * CEO says headquarters had no knowledge of China scandal * CEO says as far as aware no allegations that top two UK executives in China

involved in scandal * CEO says 99.99 percent of GSK staff operating in appropriate way * CEO says he is ready to go to China when it is the right moment * CEO says has reached out to regulators on both sides of atlantic, including

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.