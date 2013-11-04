FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-GSK announces phase III results for cervical cancer prevention drug
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
The future of Obamacare
Harvard Forum
The future of Obamacare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
November 4, 2013 / 2:15 PM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-GSK announces phase III results for cervical cancer prevention drug

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 4 (Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline Plc : * Press release: GSK announces data to support Cervarix two-dose schedule for

the prevention of cervical cancer in 9-14 year old girls * Results will be presented at today at the Eurogin conference in Florence. * Vaccine is currently only approved in the EU for use in females from the age

of nine years * Cervaix findings consistently suggest the immune response in girls aged 9 to

14 is in line with the three-dose schedule. * Findings suggest response of the two-dose schedule in girls aged 9-14 with

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.