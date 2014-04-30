FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-GSK CEO says prefers targeted deals, no comment on AstraZeneca
April 30, 2014 / 11:57 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-GSK CEO says prefers targeted deals, no comment on AstraZeneca

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 30 (Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline Plc CEO Andrew Witty speaking to reporters: * CEO says not sure a single narrative around sector m&a * CEO says no update on China investigation * CEO says U.S. Advair share fell in early January but has since stabilised * CEO says UK has “terrific” science base and great support for investment via

patent box * CEO, asked about Pfizer, says hopes rational people will choose to invest in

UK * CEO declines to comment on potential interest in AstraZeneca but says won’t

be distracted from its core research and development business * CEO says may dispose of individual established drugs or broader portfolio of

products * CEO says prefers to do very targeted transactions * CEO says targeted deals difficult, sometimes the traditional approach to m&a

is easier * CEO says broad-scale transactions “distracting” * For more news, please click here

