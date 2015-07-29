FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-GlaxoSmithKline CEO says Nov R&D day will be "key moment" for company
#Market News
July 29, 2015 / 11:45 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-GlaxoSmithKline CEO says Nov R&D day will be "key moment" for company

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 29 (Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline Plc CEO Andrew Witty told reporters: * CEO says research and development event in November will be “key moment” for

company * CEO says overall market in China has slowed quite dramatically but GSK’s own

business is stabilising * CEO says about 80 percent of 40 NMEs have potential to be first in class * CEO says about half of 40 NMEs could be filed or approved by 2020 * CEO says pipeline highlights include COPD product PI3K, triple drug for COPD,

mepo for severe asthma, anaemia drug, P38 for ACS, shingles vaccine * CEO says no reason GSK can’t deliver consumer margin at very top of

benchmarks on like-for-like basis * CEO says should be “thoughtful, staged rollout” of malaria vaccine * For more news, please click here

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
