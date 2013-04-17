FDA panel recommends approval of Glaxo/Theravance lung drug

April 17 (Reuters) - An advisory panel to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration recommended on Wednesday that the agency approve an experimental treatment for smoking-related lung damage made by GlaxoSmithKline Plc and Theravance Inc .

The drug, Breo, is an inhaled treatment for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), a condition that includes emphysema, chronic bronchitis or both. COPD is the third-leading cause of death in the United States, according to federal data.

Analysts were expecting a favorable review based on the FDA staff review, which was posted to the FDA’s website on Monday. (Reporting By Toni Clarke in Washington; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)