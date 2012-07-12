GSK pulls U.S. application for Tykerb plus Herceptin

LONDON, July 12 (Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline said on Thursday it had withdrawn its application in the United States for approval to sell breast cancer drug Tykerb in combination with Roche’s rival product Herception for certain patients.

Regulatory reviews of the drug combination are continuing in Europe and other countries despite the U.S. move.

“Our discussions with FDA (U.S. Food and Drug Administration) highlighted questions that could not be addressed with the data currently available,” said Rafael Amado, GSK’s head of oncology R&D.