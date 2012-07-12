FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GSK pulls U.S. application for Tykerb plus Herceptin
#Healthcare
July 12, 2012 / 2:36 PM / in 5 years

GSK pulls U.S. application for Tykerb plus Herceptin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 12 (Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline said on Thursday it had withdrawn its application in the United States for approval to sell breast cancer drug Tykerb in combination with Roche’s rival product Herception for certain patients.

Regulatory reviews of the drug combination are continuing in Europe and other countries despite the U.S. move.

“Our discussions with FDA (U.S. Food and Drug Administration) highlighted questions that could not be addressed with the data currently available,” said Rafael Amado, GSK’s head of oncology R&D.

