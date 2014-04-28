BRIEF-GSK says receives EU marketing authorisation for Incruse

April 28 (Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline Plc :

* GSK receives EU marketing authorisation - Incruse

* Announced today that European Commission has granted marketing authorisation for Incruse

* Darrell baker, SVP & head, GSK Global Respiratory Franchise says - This is in line with our goal to develop a range of respiratory medicines that allow physicians to make treatment choices based on their individual patients’ needs

* Expected that first launches will have taken place in Europe by end of 2014