BRIEF-GSK says receives EU marketing authorisation for Incruse
April 28, 2014 / 3:22 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-GSK says receives EU marketing authorisation for Incruse

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline Plc :

* GSK receives EU marketing authorisation - Incruse

* Announced today that European Commission has granted marketing authorisation for Incruse

* Darrell baker, SVP & head, GSK Global Respiratory Franchise says - This is in line with our goal to develop a range of respiratory medicines that allow physicians to make treatment choices based on their individual patients’ needs

* Expected that first launches will have taken place in Europe by end of 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
