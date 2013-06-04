UPDATE 1-Gleacher to exit investment banking business

* Says evaluating options including winding down of the company

* Names Christopher Kearns CEO and chief restructuring officer

* Hires Capstone Advisory Group to help in restructuring

June 4 (Reuters) - Gleacher & Co Inc said it would quit investment banking, its last major business, virtually shutting down the company, which failed to bounce back after the 2008 financial crisis.

The investment bank said it had hired Capstone Advisory Group to evaluate options including winding down or selling the company and reinvesting its liquid assets.

The New York-based company, founded by M&A veteran Eric Gleacher, never fully recovered from the prolonged slump in the merger and advisory business and last posted a profit in the December quarter of 2011.

Gleacher replaced its executive team, sold its mortgage-origination unit, closed its equities and fixed income businesses and fired more than 100 traders and bankers in the last one year.

The company appointed Christopher Kearns of Capstone as chief executive and restructuring officer on Tuesday. He replaces Thomas Hughes, who was fired last month.

It said 20 jobs would be cut due to the closure of the investment banking operations.

Gleacher said in April that it was in talks regarding a possible merger, less than two months after it suspended its search for a buyer and rebuffed an offer from Stifel Financial Corp.

Shares of Gleacher were down 0.5 percent at $13.48 in early trading on the Nasdaq.